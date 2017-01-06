Haley Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Winter Storm

SCDOT crews prepare on Jan. 6, 2017 to treat roadways ahead of a winter storm. (Photo: SCDOT)

ATLANTA (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has declared a state of emergency to grapple with an oncoming winter storm.



Haley signed an executive order Friday to deal with potential snow and ice. It will remain in effect through midnight Sunday and does not affect schools or government offices.

The order puts the state's emergency operations plan in effect. It allows state agencies access to equipment from the National Guard that can be used to treat and clear blocked roads and puts National Guard members on duty to assist.



Governors in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina have already declared states of emergencies.

