Heavy Rains Lead to Flash Flooding in Columbia

The intersection of Main and Whaley Streets is flooded on April 24, 2017. (Photo: USGS)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An intense band of rain triggered to flash flooding in parts of Columbia early Monday morning, leading to a few impassable roads.

The heavy rain started moving in right around midnight, leading the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning.

The typically flood prone parts of the city were the ones affected again. At the intersection of Main and Whaley Street near the USC campus, water could be seen overflowing the boundaries of the Rocky Branch Creek and pouring into the roadway near the Lofts apartments.

Columbia police blocked off the roads to prevent people from driving through there.

There were also reports of flooded streets in other parts of the city.

More rain is forecasted to fall throughout the day, as a flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. FORECAST: Heavy Rain to persist throughout the day.

