High, Gusty Winds Could be a Problem Today

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We won't see any of the severe storms and flooding like we saw Wednesday, but there'll be some very gusty winds in the area.

A cold front began moving into the region late last night, and will continue to push through the area as the day go forward, and with it will come higher than normal winds.

We're expected periods where we could see sustained winds of 25 to 30 miles an hour, with gusts between 40 and 50. That could be enough to snap a few trees, especially in areas that already saw high winds or flooding rains Wednesday.

