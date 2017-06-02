Hot Weekend Weather on the Way

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The weekend will be hot and humid with a small chance for showers and storms both days.

Friday was hot and dry. High temperatures were in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Midlands.

The weekend will remain hot, but the chance for rain will slowly return as a front approaches the area.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Saturday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The humidity may make it feel a touch warmer at times during the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday. High temperatures again will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will be slightly higher Sunday.

The cold front will approach the area Monday. Ahead of the front scattered showers and storms are possible. Some of the storms could produce localized flooding and isolated severe storms are possible too.

The front will cross the area late Monday or early Tuesday. This will bring an end to the rain as cooler, dryer air moves into the area.

High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be in the middle 80s. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s.

