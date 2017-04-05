How to Report a Power Outage in Your Area

(Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Anytime there's a possibility of a power outages, it's important to have emergency numbers to report a loss of electricity handy.

Here are the numbers for most of the major utilities in the Midlands.

SCE&G

Phone: 1-888-333-4465. You can also report a downed power line at this number.

Mobile: People can report an outage at sceg.com/outage

Text: Register for SCE&G's text option online at www.sceg.com. Simply login to your account and look for the "Activate Text Options" under the "Account Options" feature and then follow the instructions. If you are experiencing an outage, simply text the word "OUT" to 467234 (gosceg).

Downed Power Lines: Stay away from downed or sparking power lines. Always assume any downed power line you see is live and stay away. To report a downed line: 1-888-333-4465

Natural Gas Safety Tips for Flooding: If you believe your home or business may become flooded to the point where water could extinguish pilot lights, you can turn off the appliance at the supply valve, typically located within 6 feet of the appliance. Valves usually turn in one direction and require a one-quarter of a turn to fully close. If any of your appliances, or appliance valves, becomes submerged in water, do not try to relight your pilot. Instead, contact a qualified contractor to inspect before using.

To report gas leaks: 1-800-815-0083

Duke Energy Progress

Phone: (800) 419-6356

Click here for online reporting system:

Orangeburg DPU:

Phone: 803.268.4100

Click here for online reporting system

Aiken Electric Cooperative

1-877-264-5368

1-803-649-6245

1-800-922-1262

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

1-888-253-4232

Black River Electric Cooperative

Sumter- 1-803-469-8060

Camden- 1-803-432-9854

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative

1-888-258-3743

Broad River Electric Cooperative

Cherokee County- 1-864-489-5738

Other Counties- 1-866-266-7688

Coastal Electric Cooperative

1-843-538-5800

Edisto Electric Cooperative

1-800-433-3292

Fairfield Electric Cooperative

1-800-499-7862

Horry Electric Cooperative

1-843-369-2212

Laurens Electric Cooperative

1-800-942-3141

Little River Electric Cooperative

1-800-459-2141 or 366-2141

Lynches River Electric Cooperative

1-866-675-5732

Marlboro Electric Cooperative

1-843-479-38551-800-922-9174

Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative

1-803-749-6444

1-888-813-7000

Newberry Electric Cooperative

1-803-276-1121

Palmetto Electric Cooperative

1-866-445-5551

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative

1-843-665-4070

1-866-747-0060

Santee Electric Cooperative

1-888-239-2300

Tri-County Electric Cooperative

1-803-874-1215

1-877-874-1215

York Electric Cooperative

1-866-374-1234

