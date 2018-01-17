Snow's Over, Now Icy Roads Will be The Threat

Ladonna Dickert -Whitmire

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The snow has come to an end across the Midlands, but now the area will be at risk for icy conditions on the road overnight.

*NEW INFORMATION* A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday for Newberry County.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Richland, Lexington, and Lee Counties through 5 p.m. A winter storm warning is in effect for Kershaw and Fairfield through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A light snow began moving through the area around 8 a.m. in parts of Newberry County, then slowly moved over the northern Midlands and dipped into the central part of the region too. Even the Columbia area briefly saw flurries in the early afternoon.

While there was a steady snowfall in some areas, a patch of dry air came in behind the system and dried it out, getting rid of any more moisture that could have turned into snowfall. Only the northern Midlands, mainly Newberry County, saw any accumulation.

Temperatures have dropped throughout the day, and will plunge well before freezing overnight. The forecast low is expected to get to 20 degrees in Columbia, and the upper teens in some parts of the area.

Because of the water that's left on the roads, and the extreme cold temperatures, all the moisture that fell will freeze overnight. That's going to lead to the potential for black ice--ice that can't be seen before a driver approaches it--to form on streets and highways.

That's why the weather service issued the winter weather advisory in Newberry, since that area got the most precipitation.

While it will be hazardous for drivers in the early going, things will improve throughout the day, as temperatures get above freezing by late morning, ultimately rising to a high near 50.

