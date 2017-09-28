5th SC Person Dies from Injuries from Hurricane Irma

(Photo: maxuser)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Public safety officials in South Carolina say a fifth person has died from injuries suffered during Hurricane Irma.



Public Safety Department Capt. R.K. Hughes said in a news release Thursday that a man died ten days after he was injured in a wreck in Jasper County on Sept. 11.



Hughes said 87-year-old Richard Clarence Lading of Hilton Head Island was driving when his car ran into a tree that had fallen across U.S. 278 near Yemassee.



Two other people died in wrecks during the storm, one died in a tree-cutting accident, and another victim was poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator after losing power during the storm.

