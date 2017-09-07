(Photo: maxuser)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Both South Carolina State University and Claflin University are going ahead and shutting down in advance of Hurricane Irma's expected impact on South Carolina.

Both schools announced they will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, and will be closed until further notice.

Residence halls at SC State will close at noon Friday, and students are encouraged to evacuate immediately when the university closes.

Here's what SC State sent out about their other students:

"Students who are unable to evacuate are required to complete the Emergency Preparedness Contact Information form, also available through Bulldog Connection, the student’s online portal, by 10 a.m. Friday, Sept 8 to inform Residential Life and Housing that they require shelter. Those students who remain will be required to take shelter at the on-campus emergency shelter, Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial (SHM) Center. Students may begin to take shelter at SHM beginning Noon Sunday, Sept. 10, and must be in shelter by 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10."

On Friday, Claflin's school's dining center will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m.. for people to eat. There will be no late night dining.

Columbia International University announced earlier they will be closed on Monday.

Current forecast models show Irma making its way to the South Carolina coast by late Monday, and moving through the state Tuesday.

