Columbia Becomes Pit Stop For Drivers Heading North

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia has become a temporary pit stop for drivers leaving Florida, Georgia and the South Carolina coast as they escape the effects of Hurricane Irma.

Linda Buck and Deb Adams planned to drive to Virginia next week, but the storm forced them to change their plans. They left early on Friday from Brooksville, Florida.

"We were on I-95 this morning. We'd have little bits of quick and then it would stop, so we got off," Adams said. "We had just decided that we'd had enough."

The two stopped at the Hampton Inn & Suites off of Garners Ferry Road in Columbia.

Meanwhile Buck's daughter and other friends and family have decided to stay put.

"My family is in Brooksville and are waiting on the hurricane," Buck said. "We're just keeping track of them. And just keeping an eye on everything that is going on."

James Roberts and his wife also stopped at the same hotel. He and his wife are heading from Georgia to Michigan.

"I live in the low part (of Georgia). Around Tybee (Island) and everything and it could flood at any time," Roberts said.

