Gov. McMaster to Give Update on Possible Evacuation at 2 PM

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster could announce evacuations for parts of the coast at a his daily briefing about Hurricane Irma.

McMaster is set to address the public at 2 p.m. from the headquarters of South Carolina's Emergency Management Division. You watch watch that live in the video player above, and on broadcast TV on WLTX News19.

He had said Thursday that if evacuations were ordered, they'd go into effect at 10 a.m. Saturday. Lane reversals along Interstate 26 would begin at that time as well.

