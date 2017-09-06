Here's the Official SC Hurricane Guide

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's Emergency Management Division has put together a good guide for people to help them get ready for a hurricane.

With the now very real possibility that Hurricane Irma could affect the state, it's important for everyone in the state to go ahead and review the guide.

Latest Forecast: Hurricane Irma Making a Shift

It's got good information about what to prepare before the storm, what to do during a hurricane, and what you'll need to do afterward.

Related Coverage: State of Emergency Declared in South Carolina

It's available here as a PDF file for viewing, but it can be downloaded. Read the 2017 South Carolina Hurricane Guide

2017 South Carolina Hurricane Guide by WLTX on Scribd

© 2017 WLTX-TV