How to Sign up for WLTX Push/Text Alerts

(WLTX) - As we face a potential threat of a hurricane impacting the state of South Carolina, it's going to be increasingly important to stay up-to-date and informed.

A great way to do that is through WLTX's system of app notifications and text alert messages.

For the app, all you'll need to do is download the free WLTX news app. You'll then have the option to allow notifications. You'll want to say "allow' to that option so you get updates regarding severe weather alerts and news and information.

Download the News19 iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Download the News19 Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

If you don't have a smartphone, or would just like to get updates via a text message, we also have our WLTX Text Messaging system.

What you'll need to do is go to the this website: WLTX Text Alert Signup Page

(It works best on a desktop for signup, but it can be done through a mobile browser as well)

Once you're there, you'll have the opportunity to sign up for our system of alerts. You'll want to make sure you sign up for the ones labeled "breaking news" as well as "severe weather' for the county you live in.

If you do, you'll be all set! You'll get regular updates on Irma and any other severe weather that may be threatening our area.

