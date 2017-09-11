LIVE: Gov. McMaster Gives an Update on the Severe Weather in Our Area

(Photo: CPD)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Irma may have been downgraded to a tropical storm, but that doesn't mean it's not causing serious problems in the Midlands.

Already, we've seen trees down around the area, and power outages across the region.

Here are the latest updates as they come into the News19 newsroom..

1:50 p.m.:

There are more than 28 road closures with more than 2,000 crews statewide assessing damage from Irma, per Loren Thomas who's at the SCEMD.

Just got a report from #SCDOT. There are 28 road closures with more than 2,000 crews out assessing damage associated with #Irma. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/vZqS6BK1sy — Loren Thomas WLTX (@LorenThomasTV) September 11, 2017

1:48 p.m.

****Tornado watch***** just issued for Orangeburg County in the Midlands until 10 PM. Watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes.

1:45 p.m.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport is saying some flights to Atlanta & Charlotte have been cancelled. They advise to check with your airline on flight status.

1:38 p.m.:

SCEMD reminds folks pet owners can go to any shelter. Volunteers will make arrangements for animals.

1:30 p.m.:

We briefly had a power outage here at WLTX studios on Garners Ferry Road. We went on a generator for a few minutes, but power came on quicly.

1:22 p.m..

News19 Meteorologist Daniel Bonds reported a large pine just snapped in his yard. Very strong wind gusts.

There are also currently 140,000 outages being reported around the state. A majority coming from the coast and the Midlands. @WLTX — Loren Thomas WLTX (@LorenThomasTV) September 11, 2017

1:12 p.m:

There are 140,000 power outages around the state. Majority of those are in the Lowcountry and the Midlands.

1:02 p.m.:

Update on Henderson Street. Again, no injuries

#TheCFD on scene collapse structure large tree onto 2 story apt bldg 600blk Henderson St no injuries 6-8 persons displaced #scnews #Irma pic.twitter.com/HPnvtd5fLE — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 11, 2017

12:45 p.m:

Here's another angle of the tree down on Henderson Street in Columbia. Again, no injuries:

12:30 p.m.:

Huge tree has fallen at the 600 block of Henderson Street. Some residents were inside at the time, per Columbia police. No injuries were reported.

12:10 p.m.:

Al traffic lights are out on Augusta Road at I-20 in the Town of Lexington to West Main Street at Gibson Road

12 p.m:

Tornado Warning in Charleston County

There have been multiple tornado warnings throughout the Lowcountry. This one came down around noon and was in effect for Charleston County

