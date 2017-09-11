WLTX
LIVE: Gov. McMaster Gives an Update on the Severe Weather in Our Area

wltx 2:05 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Irma may have been downgraded to a tropical storm, but that doesn't mean it's not causing serious problems in the Midlands. 

Already, we've seen trees down around the area, and power outages across the region. 

Here are the latest updates as they come into the News19 newsroom.. 

1:50 p.m.:

There are more than 28 road closures with more than 2,000 crews statewide assessing damage from Irma, per Loren Thomas who's at the SCEMD. 

1:48 p.m.

****Tornado watch***** just issued for Orangeburg County in the Midlands until 10 PM. Watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes. 

1:45 p.m. 

Columbia Metropolitan Airport is saying some flights to Atlanta & Charlotte have been cancelled. They advise to check with your airline on flight status. 

1:38 p.m.:

SCEMD reminds folks pet owners can go to any shelter. Volunteers will make arrangements for animals. 

1:30 p.m.:

We briefly had a power outage here at WLTX studios on Garners Ferry Road. We went on a generator for a few minutes, but power came on quicly. 

1:22 p.m..

News19 Meteorologist Daniel Bonds reported a large pine just snapped in his yard. Very strong wind gusts. 

1:12 p.m:

There are 140,000 power outages around the state. Majority of those are in the Lowcountry and the Midlands.

1:02 p.m.:

Update on Henderson Street. Again, no injuries

 

12:45 p.m:

Here's another angle of the tree down on Henderson Street in Columbia. Again, no injuries: 

12:30 p.m.:

Huge tree has fallen at the 600 block of Henderson Street. Some residents were inside at the time, per Columbia police. No injuries were reported. 

12:10 p.m.:

Al traffic lights are out on Augusta Road at I-20 in the Town of Lexington to West Main Street at Gibson Road 

12 p.m: 

Tornado Warning in Charleston County 

There have been multiple tornado warnings throughout the Lowcountry. This one came down around noon and was in effect for Charleston County 

