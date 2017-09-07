Hurricane Irma: Find Your SC Evacuation Zone

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Irma is a potential serious threat to the state of South Carolina.

While no evacuations have been ordered so far (let us repeat: no evacuations!) there may be if it looks as if the storm is definitely going to strike our state. The SC Emergency Management Division is asking people toward the coast to Know Their Zone ahead of time so they'll be ready if the order comes.

FORECAST: Hurricane Irma Could Threaten the State

They've created an interactive map that lets users zoom in on their region. If an evacuation order comes, they'll list the affected areas by their zone letter "A, B, C etc" and that's how people will know to go.

CLICK HERE - KNOW YOUR ZONE MAP.

The map also has good information about storm surge.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has an interactive map of their own which shows the evacuation routes that people along the coast will need to take.

SCDOT Evacuation Route Interactive Map

Detailed Written Evacuation Routes Directions

GRAND STRAND

North Myrtle Beach and northward…

• Use SC 9 to proceed to I-95.

Myrtle Beach…

• 10th Avenue North and northward to Briarcliff Acres use SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to US 501. Motorists using

SC 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) or the Grissom Parkway will be directed north to SC 22.

• South of 10th Avenue North southward to the Myrtle Beach Airport use US 501 toward Marion and beyond.

• Under certain conditions, US 501 will be converted to four lanes northbound from SC 22 to SC 576.

• Myrtle Beach Airport southward through Surfside Beach use SC 544 to US 501.

• Under certain conditions, US 501 will be converted to four lanes northbound from SC 544 to US 378. The

reversed lanes will carry SC 544 traffic onto US 378 where it will travel westbound to I-95 or Columbia.

Garden City Beach south to Winyah Bay, Georgetown...

• Take US 17 south through Georgetown, then take US 521 to SC 261 to US 378 to Columbia.

• Under certain conditions, an alternate route from Georgetown will be Black River Road to US 701 to SC 51 to

SC 41 to US 378 at Kingsburg.

Charleston Area

Edisto Island, Adams Run...

• Evacuees will take SC 174 to US 17. They will then take US 17 south to SC 64. This will take them to

Walterboro, and then to Aiken and I-20.

Yonges Island, Meggett, Hollywood, Ravenel...

• Use SC 165 to US 17, then US 17 south to SC 64 where they will go to Walterboro, then to Aiken and I-20.

Johns Island, Kiawah Island and Seabrook…

• Use SC 700 to Main Road (S-20) to US 17.

• Evacuees will then take US 17 south to SC 64 where they will go to Walterboro, then to Aiken and I-20.

James Island and Folly Beach...

• Use SC 171 to US 17.

• Evacuees should then travel south on US 17 to I-526 to the reversed lanes of I-26.

City of Charleston...

• The west side of the city (West Ashley) will use SC 61 to US 78, US 321, and SC 389 to I-20.

• Downtown will use the normal lanes of I-26.

North Charleston...

• Evacuees will take US 52 (Rivers Avenue) to US 78 to

US 178 to Orangeburg then to I-20 or continue on US 52 to US 176 or continue north on US 52.

• The right lanes of US 52 at Goose Creek will continue on to Moncks Corner. In Moncks Corner, evacuees will

be directed onto SC 6, where SC 6 will take them toward Columbia.

• The left lanes of US 52 at Goose Creek will go onto US 176 to Columbia.

• Evacuees using SC 642 will travel west toward Summerville and take road S-22 (Old Orangeburg Road) to US

78 west.

East Cooper...

• Evacuees leaving Mount Pleasant will take I-526 or US 17 south to I-26.

• Those leaving Sullivan's Island will use SC 703 to I-526 Business to access I-526, then I-26.

• Evacuees from the Isle of Palms will use the Isle of Palms connector (SC 517) to go to US 17, where the right

lane will turn north on US 17, then proceed to SC 41, to SC 402, then to US 52 to SC 375, then to US 521, to SC

261 to US 378 to Columbia.

• Evacuees using the left lanes of the Isle of Palms connector will turn left to go to I-526 and then on to I-26.

• Evacuees on I-526 approaching I-26 from East Cooper will be directed to the normal lanes of I-26 if in the right

lane of I-526.

• Those in the left lane of I-526 will be directed into the reversed lanes of I-26.

Awendaw and McClellanville...

• Evacuees will take SC 45 to US 52 where they will be directed right onto US 52 to SC 375 to US 521 to SC 261

to US 378 to Columbia.

Daniel Island...

• Evacuees will use I-526 or Clements Ferry Road as conditions warrant.

Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Areas

Hilton Head Island...

• Hilton Head Island evacuees will use both the William Hilton Parkway (US 278 Business) and the Cross Island

Parkway toll facility (US 278).

• As these two roads merge, a third lane will be formed by reversing flow on the inside eastbound lane of US

278. This lane will carry traffic from the toll facility to the three lane section beginning on the mainland.

• Lane assignments will be as follows:

1. The right lane on US 278 westbound will exit onto

SC 170, proceed to SC 462, then be directed to I-95 northbound at I-95 exit 28.

2. The center lane on US 278 westbound will become the right lane at SC 170 which will be directed to

I-95 northbound at exit 8.

3. The left lane on US 278 westbound at SC 170 will continue on US 278 to Hampton and eventually to

North Augusta.

Beaufort...

• Two-Lane Evacuation: Evacuees will use the two present northbound lanes on US 21 to US 17. Upon

reaching US 17, the right lane will be directed to US 17 North to SC 303 to Walterboro. The left lane will

be directed to US 17 South, then to US 17 Alt/US 21 to Yemassee and then ultimately to North Augusta.

• Three-Lane Evacuation: Under certain conditions, a third northbound lane will be formed by reversing flow in

the inside southbound lane of US 21 at US 21 Business west of Beaufort, accommodating traffic from US 21.

This reversed lane will be directed to US 17 southbound and eventually I-95 northbound at exit 33 (Point

South). The remaining two lanes will be used as described above for the two-lane evacuation.

© 2017 WLTX-TV