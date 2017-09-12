WLTX
I-77 Death is Irma Related, Second Death in SC Due to Storm

wltx 10:37 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina officials say the fatal collision on Interstate 77 in Columbia Monday was related to Hurricane Irma, the second death in the state connected to the storm.

SC Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith said 21-year-old Zhen Tain died in that accident that took place near the Bluff Road exit Monday afternoon.

Smith said Tain had a Florida registered tag. 

According to Lance Corporal David Jones with Highway Patrol, a Lexus SUV and Tain's Ford Mustang were traveling in the southbound lanes on I-77 when they collided.  Tain died at the scene, while the driver of the Lexus was transported to hospital.

There's no word on that person's condition

Heavy rains and winds caused by Hurricane Irma were in the area at the time of the collision. Traffic was blocked for over an hour while crews worked the scene of the crash. 

The collision remains under investigation. 

