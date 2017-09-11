LIST: Midlands School Closings/Delays for Tuesday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Most school districts in the Midlands will operate on a delay Tuesday, but others are still going to be closed.
Here's the list that we've received. You can see the full list of all closings and delays here: www.wltx.com/closings
Ben Lippen School - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Calhoun County Schools - Closed Tuesday
Claflin University - Closed Tuesday
Clarendon School District 1 - Closed Tuesday
Clarendon School District 2 - Closed Tuesday
Clarendon School District 3 - Closed Tuesday
Columbia College - Closed Tuesday
Denmark Technical College - Closed Tuesday
Fairfield County Schools - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Kershaw County Schools - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Lee County Schools - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Lexington School District 1- 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Lexington School District 2 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Lexington School District 3 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Lexington School District 4 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Lexington-Richland School District 5 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Midlands STEM Institute - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Midlands Technical College Campuses - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday, classes begin at 10 AM
Newberry County Schools - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Orangeburg District 3 - Closed Tuesday
Orangeburg District 4 - Closed Tuesday
Orangeburg District 5 - Closed Tuesday
Richland School District 1 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Richland School District 2 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Saluda County Schools - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
SC State University - Closed Tuesday
Sumter School District - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Thomas Sumter Academy - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
V.V. Reid Academy - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
