LIST: Midlands School Closings/Delays for Tuesday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Most school districts in the Midlands will operate on a delay Tuesday, but others are still going to be closed.

Here's the list that we've received. You can see the full list of all closings and delays here: www.wltx.com/closings

Ben Lippen School - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Calhoun County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Claflin University - Closed Tuesday

Clarendon School District 1 - Closed Tuesday

Clarendon School District 2 - Closed Tuesday

Clarendon School District 3 - Closed Tuesday

Columbia College - Closed Tuesday

Denmark Technical College - Closed Tuesday

Fairfield County Schools - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Kershaw County Schools - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Lee County Schools - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Lexington School District 1- 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Lexington School District 2 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Lexington School District 3 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Lexington School District 4 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Lexington-Richland School District 5 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Midlands STEM Institute - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Midlands Technical College Campuses - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday, classes begin at 10 AM

Newberry County Schools - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Orangeburg District 3 - Closed Tuesday

Orangeburg District 4 - Closed Tuesday

Orangeburg District 5 - Closed Tuesday

Richland School District 1 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Richland School District 2 - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Saluda County Schools - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

SC State University - Closed Tuesday

Sumter School District - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Thomas Sumter Academy - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

V.V. Reid Academy - 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

© 2017 WLTX-TV