WLTX
Close

LIVE: Columbia City Officials Discuss Hurricane Preps

wltx 4:28 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

Columbia city officials are holding a briefing on preparations for Hurricane Irma. 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories