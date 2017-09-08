Close LIVE: Columbia City Officials Discuss Hurricane Preps wltx 4:28 PM. EDT September 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Columbia city officials are holding a briefing on preparations for Hurricane Irma. © 2017 WLTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 5am Update: Irma Now A Category 4 Storm WLTX Breaking News SC Gov Says Evacuations Could Come Saturday Latest Irma Forecast Irma's Track Takes a Shift Toward the West Noon Hurricane Irma Update - Friday, September 8, 2017 SC Emergency Officials: 'It's a Big Concern' 5am Update: Irma Makes Landfall How to Protect Your Home from a Hurricane SCE&G Getting Ready for Possible Outages More Stories Hurricane Irma's Track Shifts West Again Slightly Sep. 4, 2017, 11:00 a.m. LIVE: Columbia City Officials Discuss Hurricane Preps Sep. 8, 2017, 4:28 p.m. No Decision Yet on Evacuations for SC Coast, Governor Says Sep. 8, 2017, 1:11 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs