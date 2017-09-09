Close LIVE: Coverage from Florida of Hurricane Irma WTSP Breaking Live Video wltx 4:17 PM. EDT September 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Tampa, FL (WTSP) - Hurricane Irma is going to cause serious problems for the state of Florida.WLTX's Sister station, WTSP in Tampa, is covering the storm. You can watch their feed in the video player above. © 2017 WLTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Hurricane Irma Update - As of 5 AM Saturday Early Saturday AM Hurricane Irma Update Hurricane Irma Update - 11AM, Saturday, September 9, 2017 Gov. Orders Evacuation of Barrier Islands in 3 Counties 5am Update: Irma Now A Category 4 Storm New homes under evacuation notice near Hood River SC Gov Says Evacuations Could Come Saturday Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm WLTX Breaking News Traffic Fleeing Irma Gets Slow in South Carolina More Stories 3PM Update: Irma's Winds Staying Strong, Could Still… Sep. 4, 2017, 11:00 a.m. 'This is Not Over' SC Governor Says About Irma Sep. 9, 2017, 1:47 p.m. LIVE: Coverage from Florida of Hurricane Irma Sep. 9, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs