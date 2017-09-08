LIVE: SC Governor Expected to Make Decision on Evacuations

(Photo: WLTX)

(WLTX) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to make his decision on whether to issue evacuations for the coastal areas of South Carolina.

The governor is set to address the public at a 6 p.m. briefing.

If McMaster orders the evacuations, they would go into effect at 10 a.m. Saturday. At the same time, I-26 would be reversed between Charleston and Columbia to help ease congestion for outflow traffic.

