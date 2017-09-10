West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged any remaining residents in the state's low-lying evacuation zones to leave, noting that strong winds and rain would still lash state.

The projected path for Hurricane Irma has continued to track away from South Carolina but the storm is still expected to have a significant impact on the state.

"It's not too late to, and it's time," he said, of lingering coastal residents in evacuation zones. Law enforcement officers are patrolling the zones to prevent any possible looting, the governor said.

The governor noted that current projections call for 4 to 6 feet of storm surge on the lower coastal area, with winds as high as 65 miles per hour in southern regions of the state.

The brunt of the storm is expected starting around 10am Monday and continuing into the evening, forecasters said.

"This is a serious storm. It could still hit us hard," McMaster said Sunday during a briefing at the state's emergency operations center.

McMaster said President Donald Trump called him this morning and reiterated the federal government's willingness to provide disaster assistance.

A total of 11 open shelters are housing 264 evacuees, with a capacity of more than 7,000, and officials said that state shelter capacity would grow to more than 13,000 if there is an influx of evacuees from Florida and Georgia in the hours and days ahead.

McMaster said that 650 National Guardsmen are headed to Florida to assist in disaster relief efforts there, while a similar number remain on duty in South Carolina.

A growing number of area school districts and county governments have already announced closings for Monday.

The storm continues to bring some traffic surges to the state with Interstate 20 seeing some more vehicles, but overall, traffic is flowing smoothly. State transportation officials said they would possibly be closing some coastal bridges as winds increase.

Gas Supply:

The state says it's not experiencing any gas supply shortages at this point.

Fuel is continuing to be delivered to stations from terminals in Charleston, Augusta and Belton. Branded gas stations (Exxon, BP etc) are not experiencing shortages because they have contracts with the major oil companies. Independent non-branded stations purchase fuel on the “spot” market and are able to purchase what is left over – which is why some are experiencing shortages.

The SCDOT says they are coordinating with the Office of Regulatory Services for route planning to get gas trucks to where they need to be efficiently.

Price-Gouging Complaints:

Attorney General Alan Wilson says his office has gotten 210 complaints. Of those, 85 percent were about gas, 10 percent were about water price, and the remainder were about hotel prices.

If you feel like you are the victim of price gouging there are certain steps that you can take to help our office investigate. Please do the following:

1. Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station

2. Note the price you paid

3. Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations

4. Take pictures that identify the station, along with the price

5. Provide your name and contact information

People can email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.

SC PIPS Information Number

Call (866) 246-0133 to speak with an emergency manager trained to assist you.

