Now is the Time to Prepare a Hurricane Supply Kit

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With Hurricane Irma threatening the Southeast, now is the time to make a plan and get a basic supply kit ready, which you can use at home or take with you of you evacuate.

It should have a flashlight with extra batteries, and a a charger for your mobile devices and non-perishable food for at least three days.

Also pack bottled water, enough to have two gallons per person in your family per day,

Plastic dishes/eating utensils, soap, shampoo and personal hygiene items are also necessary items.

A first aid kit and copies of important documents will also come in handy.

You'll also need blankets, towels, bedding, and rain jackets. Also make sure you have enough cash to fill up your vehicle with gas.

Here's a complete checklist below:

Cash (ATMs may not work)

Cellular phone & car charger

Drinking water/containers (1 gallon per person per day, minimum 3 days)

Prescription medicine (2 week supply)

Batteries (2 spare sets for each device)

Flashlights

Battery-operated TV/radio/clock

Non-electric can opener

First aid book & kit including bandages, antiseptic, tape, compresses, & aspirin

Gasoline & oil for generator/car, propane for gas grill

Water purification kit (tablets, pure chlorine and iodine)

Three day supply of non-perishable foods (canned meats/fish/fruits/vegetables/soups/chili, dried fruits/nuts, spaghetti, rice, cereal, crackers, cookies, peanut butter, jelly, Nutella, pudding, powdered or evaporated milk, coffee, tea)Ice

Pet food/supplies/bowls/carriers/leashes

Baby supplies (medicine, sterile water, diapers, formula, baby food, bottles, baby wipes)

Disposable plates, cups, bowls, utensils

Clean-up supplies (mops, brooms, buckets, towels, sponges, rags, disinfectant)

Bleach for sterilization (unscented with hypochlorite, the only active ingredient)

Batteries

Plastic trash bags

Mosquito repellent, citronella candles, sunscreen

Plastic tarp, sheeting, screening

Lumber, rope, tie-downs, tools & nails

Duct or masking tape

Rain gear

Fire extinguisher

Leather-palm working gloves

Safety goggles

Shovel & rake

Work boots, heavy shoes

If you evacuate, you should also take:

Pillows, blankets, sleeping bags or air mattresses

Extra clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, etc.

Folding chairs, lawn chairs or cots

Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.)

Quiet games, books, playing cards and favorite toys for children

Important papers and irreplaceable keepsakes (driver’s license, special medical information, insurance policies and property inventories, photographs)

