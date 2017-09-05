Now is the Time to Prepare a Hurricane Supply Kit

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With Hurricane Irma threatening the Southeast, now is the time to make a plan and get a basic supply kit ready, which you can use at home or take with you of you evacuate.
It should have a flashlight with extra batteries, and a a charger for your mobile devices and non-perishable food for at least three days.
Also pack bottled water, enough to have two gallons per person in your family per day,
Plastic dishes/eating utensils, soap, shampoo and personal hygiene items are also necessary items.
A first aid kit and copies of important documents will also come in handy.
You'll also need blankets, towels, bedding, and rain jackets. Also make sure you have enough cash to fill up your vehicle with gas.
Here's a complete checklist below:
- Cash (ATMs may not work)
- Cellular phone & car charger
- Drinking water/containers (1 gallon per person per day, minimum 3 days)
- Prescription medicine (2 week supply)
- Batteries (2 spare sets for each device)
- Flashlights
- Battery-operated TV/radio/clock
- Non-electric can opener
- First aid book & kit including bandages, antiseptic, tape, compresses, & aspirin
- Gasoline & oil for generator/car, propane for gas grill
- Water purification kit (tablets, pure chlorine and iodine)
- Three day supply of non-perishable foods (canned meats/fish/fruits/vegetables/soups/chili, dried fruits/nuts, spaghetti, rice, cereal, crackers, cookies, peanut butter, jelly, Nutella, pudding, powdered or evaporated milk, coffee, tea)Ice
- Pet food/supplies/bowls/carriers/leashes
- Baby supplies (medicine, sterile water, diapers, formula, baby food, bottles, baby wipes)
- Disposable plates, cups, bowls, utensils
- Clean-up supplies (mops, brooms, buckets, towels, sponges, rags, disinfectant)
- Bleach for sterilization (unscented with hypochlorite, the only active ingredient)
- Batteries
- Plastic trash bags
- Mosquito repellent, citronella candles, sunscreen
- Plastic tarp, sheeting, screening
- Lumber, rope, tie-downs, tools & nails
- Duct or masking tape
- Rain gear
- Fire extinguisher
- Leather-palm working gloves
- Safety goggles
- Shovel & rake
- Work boots, heavy shoes
If you evacuate, you should also take:
- Pillows, blankets, sleeping bags or air mattresses
- Extra clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, etc.
- Folding chairs, lawn chairs or cots
- Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.)
- Quiet games, books, playing cards and favorite toys for children
- Important papers and irreplaceable keepsakes (driver’s license, special medical information, insurance policies and property inventories, photographs)
