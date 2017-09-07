President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for South Carolina

Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden on June 1, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - President Donald Trump has approved South Carolina's emergency disaster declaration so it can get ready for Hurricane Irma.

Trump declared that an emergency exists in South Carolina and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts.

The decision came after a request from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

"This action will help alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency may inflict on the local population, and provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives, protect property, and ensure public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 46 South Carolina counties and the Catawba Indian Nation."

The current forecast has Irma making landfall in the state on Monday. It's expected to impact the state both Monday and Tuesday.

