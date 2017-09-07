Protect Your Home Now From Hurricane Irma

Protect your home from hurricane damage (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We know people who already have hurricane and flood insurance can be covered for storm damages. But what if you don't?

There are other ways to protect your house yourself. W e spoke to Graham Odom, assistant manager and handyman at the L owe's on Garners Ferry Rd., w ho says OSB - o r, plywood - is a good way to protect your windows but only from the outside.

Graham says if you put put plywood on the inside your house and wind breaks through... The plywood could turn into a flying object in your house.

Instead, he suggests you go for something a little softer.

"Instead of the OSB, where the OSB would be a flying object, you can actually put in a softer something like this where the tarp that is waterproof will protect from the rain and the wind coming in." Odom said. "You can put it up by putting in by a nail. If you don't want a nail, you could use double sided tape or something to that effect."

Odom says emergency supplies at their location are going quickly, but they do plan on getting more shipments soon.

