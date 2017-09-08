Richland County Opening Shelter, County Offices Closed Monday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County officers will be closed Monday, and the county has made the decision to open up a shelter for evacuees.

Officials with the county announced their plans for the storm at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The county says their government offices will not be open Monday, but will reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m. No decision has been made yet on public schools.

A shelter is being opened at Dent Middle School at 2721 Decker Boulevard for any evacuees that may need shelter. That will open at 10 a.m. Saturday.

It will not take pets. People with animals should call 803-576-3439.

Richland County Emergency Operations Center currently at OpCon 4, expected to elevate to OpCon 3 Sunday. More info: rcgov.us

