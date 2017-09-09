Riverbanks Zoo Will be Closed Monday Due to Irma

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, Best Zoo Nominee in USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards (Photo: DiscoverSouthCarolina.com)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will be closed Monday due to the threat caused by Hurricane Irma.

The zoo updated their status Saturday.

Current forecast models have the center Hurricane Irma passing into Florida, then pushing into Georgia. However, the outer bands of the storm will extend into South Carolina, and the state is at risk for severe weather, including isolated tornadoes.

