'This is Not Over' SC Governor Says About Irma

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says state emergency leaders remain ready and vigilant in their response to Hurricane Irma.

"This is not over," McMaster said.

While the exact effects are not know, forecasters expect high winds across the state, localized flash flooding, particularly in the Lowcountry, and the possibility of tornadoes, all on Monday into Tuesday.

"Hope for the best and prepare for the worst," McMaster said of preparations.

Here are his key points from his Saturday afternoon briefing.

Gas Supply:

The state says it's not experiencing any gas supply shortages at this point.

Fuel is continuing to be delivered to stations from terminals in Charleston, Augusta and Belton. Branded gas stations (Exxon, BP etc) are not experiencing shortages because they have contracts with the major oil companies. Independent non-branded stations purchase fuel on the “spot” market and are able to purchase what is left over – which is why some are experiencing shortages.

The SCDOT says they are coordinating with the Office of Regulatory Services for route planning to get gas trucks to where they need to be efficiently.

Price-Gouging Complaints:

Attorney General Alan Wilson says his office has gotten 210 complaints. Of those, 85 percent were about gas, 10 percent were about water price, and the remainder were about hotel prices.

If you feel like you are the victim of price gouging there are certain steps that you can take to help our office investigate. Please do the following:

1. Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station

2. Note the price you paid

3. Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations

4. Take pictures that identify the station, along with the price

5. Provide your name and contact information

People can email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.

Evacuations

44,457 are affected by the evacuation in barrier islands that were announced Friday night.



532 in Edisto Beach,

468 on Dafuskie Island

743 on Fripp Island

105 Harbor Island

168 Hunting Island

42,000 Hilton Head Island

409 Knowles Island

32 Tullifiny Island

Traffic

Traffic from evacuees is moving along with no significant slowdown and congestion.

SC Department of Transportation Director Christy Hall says 124,000 additional vehicles have been on the roadways, as people escaping from Florida and Georgia flow into the state.

SC Emergency Officers on Duty

1349 National Guardsmen on duty

1696 Troopers and local law enforcement on duty

107 State Guardsmen on duty

264 SLED, PPP, DNR Agents on duty

McMaster said he's sign a a memorandum of understanding with Governor Rick Scott of Florida to provide assistance from our first responders, law enforcement, national guard, state fire rescue teams and other agencies as needed.

Shelters:

SHELTERS OPEN

Colleton County

Colleton Middle School -1379 Tuskegee Airmen Drive Walterboro

Jasper County

Ridgeland High Junior and Elementary School - 250 Jaguar Trail – Ridgeland

Richland County

Dent Middle School - 2721 Decker Blvd – Columbia



(Opening 9am Sunday)

Beaufort County

Bluffton High School -12 H.C. McCracken Circle - Bluffton



Battery Creek High - 1 Blue Dolphin Drive - Beaufort



SHELTERS ON STANDBY

Allendale

Fairfax Elementary School - 734 East 14th Street - Fairfax

Allendale Elementary School - 4561 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy – Allendale

Charleston

North Charleston High School - 1087 East Montague Avenue - North Charleston

Stall High School - 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road - North Charleston

Dorchester

Oakbrook Middle School

286 Old Fort Dr. - Ladson

Fort Dorchester High - 8500 Patriot Blvd - North Charleston

Dubose Middle -1005 Dubose School Rd - Summerville

Hampton

Hampton Elementary School - 505 S Hoover Street - Hampton

Estill High School - 1450 Columbia Hwy North – Estill

Orangeburg

Bethune Bowman Middle/High School - 4857 Charleston Hwy - Rowesville

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School - 601 Bruin Parkway – Orangeburg

Williamsburg

Kingstree Senior High (East Campus)

- 615 MLK Jr. Ave - Kingstree

SC PIPS Information Number

Call (866) 246-0133 to speak with an emergency manager trained to assist you.

