'This is Not Over' SC Governor Says About Irma

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says state emergency leaders remain ready and vigilant in their response to Hurricane Irma.
"This is not over," McMaster said.
While the exact effects are not know, forecasters expect high winds across the state, localized flash flooding, particularly in the Lowcountry, and the possibility of tornadoes, all on Monday into Tuesday.
"Hope for the best and prepare for the worst," McMaster said of preparations.
Here are his key points from his Saturday afternoon briefing.
Gas Supply:
The state says it's not experiencing any gas supply shortages at this point.
Fuel is continuing to be delivered to stations from terminals in Charleston, Augusta and Belton. Branded gas stations (Exxon, BP etc) are not experiencing shortages because they have contracts with the major oil companies. Independent non-branded stations purchase fuel on the “spot” market and are able to purchase what is left over – which is why some are experiencing shortages.
The SCDOT says they are coordinating with the Office of Regulatory Services for route planning to get gas trucks to where they need to be efficiently.
Price-Gouging Complaints:
Attorney General Alan Wilson says his office has gotten 210 complaints. Of those, 85 percent were about gas, 10 percent were about water price, and the remainder were about hotel prices.
If you feel like you are the victim of price gouging there are certain steps that you can take to help our office investigate. Please do the following:
1. Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station
2. Note the price you paid
3. Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations
4. Take pictures that identify the station, along with the price
5. Provide your name and contact information
People can email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.
Evacuations
44,457 are affected by the evacuation in barrier islands that were announced Friday night.
532 in Edisto Beach,
468 on Dafuskie Island
743 on Fripp Island
105 Harbor Island
168 Hunting Island
42,000 Hilton Head Island
409 Knowles Island
32 Tullifiny Island
Traffic
Traffic from evacuees is moving along with no significant slowdown and congestion.
SC Department of Transportation Director Christy Hall says 124,000 additional vehicles have been on the roadways, as people escaping from Florida and Georgia flow into the state.
SC Emergency Officers on Duty
1349 National Guardsmen on duty
1696 Troopers and local law enforcement on duty
107 State Guardsmen on duty
264 SLED, PPP, DNR Agents on duty
McMaster said he's sign a a memorandum of understanding with Governor Rick Scott of Florida to provide assistance from our first responders, law enforcement, national guard, state fire rescue teams and other agencies as needed.
Shelters:
SHELTERS OPEN
Colleton County
Colleton Middle School -1379 Tuskegee Airmen Drive Walterboro
Jasper County
Ridgeland High Junior and Elementary School - 250 Jaguar Trail – Ridgeland
Richland County
Dent Middle School - 2721 Decker Blvd – Columbia
(Opening 9am Sunday)
Beaufort County
Bluffton High School -12 H.C. McCracken Circle - Bluffton
Battery Creek High - 1 Blue Dolphin Drive - Beaufort
SHELTERS ON STANDBY
Allendale
Fairfax Elementary School - 734 East 14th Street - Fairfax
Allendale Elementary School - 4561 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy – Allendale
Charleston
North Charleston High School - 1087 East Montague Avenue - North Charleston
Stall High School - 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road - North Charleston
Dorchester
Oakbrook Middle School
286 Old Fort Dr. - Ladson
Fort Dorchester High - 8500 Patriot Blvd - North Charleston
Dubose Middle -1005 Dubose School Rd - Summerville
Hampton
Hampton Elementary School - 505 S Hoover Street - Hampton
Estill High School - 1450 Columbia Hwy North – Estill
Orangeburg
Bethune Bowman Middle/High School - 4857 Charleston Hwy - Rowesville
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School - 601 Bruin Parkway – Orangeburg
Williamsburg
Kingstree Senior High (East Campus)
- 615 MLK Jr. Ave - Kingstree
SC PIPS Information Number
Call (866) 246-0133 to speak with an emergency manager trained to assist you.
