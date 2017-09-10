SC Health Agency Opens Hotline for Your Irma Questions

COLUMBIA, S.C. - DHEC will open its CARELINE toll free number to answer questions related to health department services interrupted due to Hurricane Irma and general questions concerning Special Medical Needs Shelters.

The CARELINE number is 1-800-868-0404. The CARELINE will be open for calls on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and on Monday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

For more information on the state's health department's response to Hurricane Irma, visit www.scdhec.gov/Irma.



© 2017 WLTX-TV