SC State University Cancels Saturday's Football Game

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina State University is cancelling this weekend's football game due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The South Carolina State was set to take on Charleston Southern this Saturday.. Both institutions will work together to reschedule the game at a later date.

The SC State versus Wingate University women’s soccer game scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10 has also been canceled, and will be rescheduled later during the season.

“The safety of our student-athletes and staff is paramount to the Department of Athletics and to the university. When faced with situations such as the impending hurricane expected to impact South Carolina, we always want to exercise caution and use good judgement to ensure students’ safety. I look forward to working with Charleston Southern in an effort to reschedule the game,” said Athletics Director Stacy Danley.

“(Being unable to play this weekend) is so disappointing because we were looking forward to renewing a relationship with South Carolina State in football and play them as we compete in so many other sports. We’re hoping we can get together with them later on this season and look forward to trying to work that out,” said Hank Small, Charleston Southern University athletic director.

Officials at SC State University continue to monitor the path and potential impact of the hurricane to the campus.

While it is too early to determine the potential threat, a number of forecasting models predicts that Hurricane Irma will impact South Carolina early in the week of September 11.

As this information becomes available, officials will evaluate weather reports and will consider advisement from state and local emergency management agencies to make the best decisions to ensure the safety of the campus community.

