SCDNR: Secure Boats Prior to High Winds From Irma

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - With the likelihood of high winds from Hurricane Irma on South Carolina waters in upcoming days, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is urging boat owners to secure their boats.

If it is not possible to remove the boat from the water and secure it, SCDNR suggests adding extra ropes and tying the boat to several different places on the dock to keep cleats from pulling out. They say it is also good idea to add ropes to floating docks that are old or not sturdy to keep them from breaking away. Don't forget to inspect your ropes to make sure they are in good condition.

SCDNR reminds boat owners that they are responsible for removing any boats or docks that are swept away into South Carolina waters.SCDNR says it does not remove boats and docks from the water, and they recommend boat owners choose reputable, insured businesses to do so should boat owners not be able to do so themselves.

Do not try to retrieve a boat or dock during windy conditions. “It is not worth risking your life or a first responder's life over a boat or dock,” SCDNR 1st Sgt. Hunter Robinson said. “Wait until the storm has passed and the winds and waves have calmed down before venturing out on the water.”

SCDNR also reminds boaters who go out on the water after the storm should use extra caution, watching for trees, floating debris and power lines.

