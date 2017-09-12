SCE&G 2-3 Days to Get Power Back for Everyone

(Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - SCE&G says it could be two to three days before every customer in the Midlands gets their power back on following the outages caused by Hurricane Irma.

SCE&G Retail President Keller Kissam said Tuesday the company had restored 100,000 customer's power overnight, but about 45,000 still had no electricity by 11 a.m.

About 66 percent of those were in Charleston and Beaufort County.

"I want to apologize for the inconvenience that it has cost you," Kissam said. "Please understand that we're working 24 hours a day and will continue to work 24 hours until the very last person's power is restored."

Kissam says along the coast, it may take longer for the power to come back on for all, perhaps as long as five days.

If you need to report an outage, you can go here to find a list of numbers and website for the utilities.

