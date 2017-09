COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) has activated its Public Information Phone Systems (PIPS) to answer your questions.

Call (866) 246-0133 to speak with an emergency manager trained to assist you.

The state’s public information phone system is operational 24 hours a day until South Carolina is no longer in danger.

