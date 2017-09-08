University of South Carolina Closed on Monday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina says it will be closed Monday to the threat caused by Hurricane Irma.

The school announced Friday all classes are cancelled for Monday, September 11. Classes will resume Tuesday at 10 a.m.

LATEST: Forecast Track for Hurricane Irma

Irma is expected to bring high winds, heavy rains, and potential storms, including possible tornadoes.

