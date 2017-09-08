Orangeburg County Schools to Be Closed Monday, Tuesday

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - All Orangeburg County public schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

That affects Districts Three, Four, and Five.

The district says heavy rains and high winds are expected to impact the area eginning Sunday evening and ending on Tuesday.

FORECAST: Latest track on Hurricane Irma

"Due to the hazards related to extreme weather conditions and heavy traffic issues associated with southern and coastal evacuations, all district employees are excused from reporting to work on these dates unless they receive specific instructions otherwise. These conditions also make it unsafe for school buses to operate and transport children to and from school. It is our priority in these situations to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

Additional information:

• In OCSD3, the Lake Marion High School football game scheduled for Friday, September 8th has been

postponed due to concerns about travel on I-95. In addition, the OCSD3 Board of Trustees meeting

scheduled for Tuesday, September 12th has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a future date.

• In OCSD5, all afterschool activities and athletic events scheduled for Friday, September 8th will go forward

as regularly scheduled. The OCSD5 Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September

12th has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a future date.

