Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Most school districts in the Midlands have shut down due to the threat from Hurricane Irma.

FORECAST: Latest track on Hurricane Irma

These are the districts who have notified us or posted on their website that they will not have class:

Benedict College - No classes Monday and Tuesday

Ben Lippen School - Closed Monday

Calhoun County Schools - No classes Monday and Tuesday

Centura College - No classes Monday

Claflin University - No classes Monday and Tuesday

Clarendon School District One - No classes Monday and Tuesday

Clarendon School District Two - No classes Monday and Tuesday

Columbia College - No classes Monday

Fairfield County Schools - No classes Monday

Kershaw County Schools - No classes Monday

Laurence Manning Academy - No classes Monday and Tuesday

Lee County Schools - No classes Monday and Tuesday

Lexington School District 1 - No classes Monday

Lexington School District 2 - No classes Monday

Lexington School District 3 - No classes Monday

Lexington School District 4 - No classes Monday

Lexington-Richland District 5 - No classes Monday

Midlands Middle College - No classes Monday

Midlands Tech - All campuses closed Monday

Newberry County Schools - No classes Monday

Orangeburg School District 3 - No classes Monday & Tuesday

Orangeburg School District 4 - No classes Monday & Tuesday

Orangeburg School District 5 - No classes Monday & Tuesday

Richland District 1 - No classes Monday

Richland District 2 - No classes Monday

Saluda County Schools - No classes Monday

Sumter County Schools - No classes Monday

Thomas Sumter Academy - No classes Monday

University of South Carolina/Main Campus in Columbia - No classes Monday

University of South Carolina/Sumter - No classes Monday

V.V. Reid Academy - No classes Monday

Wesley Christian School - Closed Monday

FULL LIST: Closings in the Midlands Due to Irma

© 2017 WLTX-TV