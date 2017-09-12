Sumter Man Dies While Using Generator in Home

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter authorities say a man died from carbon monoxide poisoning while running his generator when he didn't have power.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker confirmed Tuesday that 54-year-old Williams McBride died at his home.

According to Baker, McBride had a generator running in his mobile home and hooked up to all of his appliances. However, only one window in the home had a window cracked.

At some point, he was overcome by the carbon monoxide created by the machine.

Officials stress that people should not put generators in their homes or garages if their in use.

The state of South Carolina has not said yet if this is classified as an Irma-related death. Two other fatalities from the storm were already confirmed.

