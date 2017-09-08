Traffic Heavy in South Carolina from Hurricane Evacuees

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Thousands of people are streaming into South Carolina as residents from neighboring states are fleeing Hurricane Irma's high winds.

There is congestion on Interstate 95, Interstate 26, and Highway 321 due to people from Florida and Georgia coming into the state.

FORECAST: Irma's track shifts again

SC Department of Transportation Director Christy Hall said an estimated 92,000 additional vehicles had come into the state, and that number was expected to ride.

Troopers are teaming with the South Carolina National Guard to clear accidents as quickly as possible.

The roads could get a little more congested: Gov. Henry McMaster says he's waiting until later in the day to make a decision on evacuating part of our state's coast.

© 2017 WLTX-TV