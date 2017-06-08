Jim Gandy Featured in Forbes Magazine

Jim Gandy

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy has made Forbes magazine for his efforts to help improve weather communications.

The article, 15 Suggestions by Leading TV Meteorologists to Improve Weather Communication Now, was written for Forbes by Marshall Shepherd, a leading expert in weather and climate at the University of Georgia.

Shepherd asked a group TV meteorologists, including Gandy, to come up with ways to improve the communication that TV meteorologists give to the public. Shepherd says how effective that information is communicated makes the difference on whether people take actions when faced with life-threatening weather conditions.

Gandy suggested that better storytelling is needed. He said while there have been great improvements in technology, they don't replace the ability of a forecaster to clearly tell the viewer what they need to known.

Among the other suggestions that others made were avoiding terminology that confuses viewers, and focusing on impacts and risk than numbers.

