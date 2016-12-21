Jim Gandy's Christmas Travel Forecast

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If you're traveling heading into the holiday weekend, it looks like our weather's going to be in pretty good shape.

Right now, no rain is expected over the next few days in South Carolina or any of the neighboring states, including Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

News19 Chief Meteorologist says there will be patchy fog early Thursday, but overall, the day will be clear, and temperatures will range in the upper 60s. If you're headed to the mountains, it will be a little cooler, with highs expected in the mid-50s. Good conditions are expected along the coast of the state.

A cold front will move in Friday, but that will only drop us into the 50s in South Carolina for a high.

On Christmas Eve, we're expecting a low of 40 degrees and a high of 60. And on Christmas Day, we'll see a low in the upper 40s and a high in the mid-60s.

If you're traveling to other parts of the country, there aren't any major systems impacting the area, so you shouldn't encounter any closed interstates or major delays at airports.

Don't forget! If you haven't already, go ahead and download the News19 weather app or the news app to get the latest on the forecast anytime.

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page