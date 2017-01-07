Light Snow Seen in Newberry County

The back of a car in Newbery, SC (Photo: WLTX)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Winter precipitation has begun in some parts of the Midlands.

In Newberry County, some very light snowfall began just before 8 a.m. There was a light dusting on top of cars and along the grass and trees.

Over in Winnsboro, there was some light sleet accumulation.





More wintry weather is expected to move through the Midlands over the next several hours.

