Light Snow Seen in Newberry County

Lana Harris reports from a place that's getting snow.

wltx 9:24 AM. EST January 07, 2017

Newberry, SC (WLTX) -  Winter precipitation has begun in some parts of the Midlands. 

In Newberry County, some very light snowfall began just before 8 a.m. There was a light dusting on top of cars and along the grass and trees. 

Over in Winnsboro, there was some light sleet accumulation.


More wintry weather is expected to move through the Midlands over the next several hours. 

