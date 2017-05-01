Midlands' Risk of Severe Weather Slightly Upgraded

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Midlands could see some strong to severe storms later today as a system makes its way through the state.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the entire area under a "slight" risk. That's the second lowest of risk, just above "marginal." However, last night, the area was under marginal, so they have slightly raised the threat leve.

A cold front will be passing through the area Monday night. Ahead of the front it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The greatest risk from storms on Monday will be damaging winds and large hail.

Rainfall is likely to be moderate at best. Our in-house forecast model is indicating 0.25-0.75" of rain will be possible. Flash flooding is not expected with the relatively light amounts of rainfall.

Dry weather will return for the middle of the week and temperatures will not be as hot. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle to lower 80s.

Another storm system will be approaching the region on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Thursday night with showers ending Friday. Cooler, drier air will be pushing into the area on Friday behind the front. It will be noticeably cooler for the next weekend.

© 2017 WLTX-TV