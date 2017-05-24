Midlands Under 'Enhanced' Risk of Severe Weather

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Midlands is under an enhanced risk of severe weather today, meaning there's an increased chance we'll see potentially dangerous storms as the day progresses.

The Storm Prediction Center issued the enhanced watch Wednesday morning. Enhanced is the third highest-level on their rating, below high and moderate.

A tornado watch has been issued for most of the Midlands until 6 p.m. The watch now includes the following counties: Aiken, Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, and Sumter Counties.

A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form in that area. A warning would mean that a tornado has actually been spotted in that area.

What's happening now is a low pressure system is moving across the Southeast. As it does, it's going to interact with moisture, triggering off a series of storms.

The greatest risk will be high winds and potential hail.

The first rains will move into the area after 12 p.m., and we'll probably see a risk for the severe weather after 2 p.m. and well into the evening hours. The storms will in small bands that come and go as a system moves through a particular area.

