One More Freezing Night, and Then the Warmup Begins

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We're in for another night of very cold weather, but then we'll start to see a warmup during the weekend.
A freeze warning is effect from 12 a.m.until 10 a.m. Friday. It covers all counties in the Midlands, and indeed almost the entire state.
Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone
Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android
News19's weather team is forecasting a low in the upper 20s, although some low-lying areas and the northern Midlands could see temperatures lower than that. It will be the third straight morning we've seen sub-freezing temperatures.
Things will get better rapidly, however, after sunrise. By the afternoon, we're expecting a high of 66 degrees.
iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98
Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq
On Saturday, we'll see much milder temperatures to begin the day, as the low will only get down to 49. We'll see of a high of 71, although we are calling for a chance of rain.
Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs