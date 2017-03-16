WLTX
Close

One More Freezing Night, and Then the Warmup Begins

wltx 5:40 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We're in for another night of very cold weather, but then we'll start to see a warmup during the weekend.

A freeze warning is effect from 12 a.m.until 10 a.m. Friday. It covers all counties in the Midlands, and indeed almost the entire state. 

Weather App Phone:  on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

News19's weather team is forecasting a low in the upper 20s, although some low-lying areas and the northern Midlands could see temperatures lower than that.  It will be the third straight morning we've seen sub-freezing temperatures. 

Things will get better rapidly, however, after sunrise. By the afternoon, we're expecting a high of 66 degrees. 

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

On Saturday, we'll see much milder temperatures to begin the day, as the low will only get down to 49. We'll see of a high of 71, although we are calling for a chance of rain. 

Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page

 

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories