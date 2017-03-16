One More Freezing Night, and Then the Warmup Begins

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We're in for another night of very cold weather, but then we'll start to see a warmup during the weekend.

A freeze warning is effect from 12 a.m.until 10 a.m. Friday. It covers all counties in the Midlands, and indeed almost the entire state.

News19's weather team is forecasting a low in the upper 20s, although some low-lying areas and the northern Midlands could see temperatures lower than that. It will be the third straight morning we've seen sub-freezing temperatures.

Things will get better rapidly, however, after sunrise. By the afternoon, we're expecting a high of 66 degrees.

On Saturday, we'll see much milder temperatures to begin the day, as the low will only get down to 49. We'll see of a high of 71, although we are calling for a chance of rain.

