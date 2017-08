A photo by Christian Tycksen shows the widespread floodling in Houston August 27, 2017.

Downtown was hit hard in the flash flooding after Hurricane Harvey, and photos coming from the area are telling a devastating story.

Christian Tycksen was in JPMorgan Chase Tower when he took these photos.

Photos by Christian Tycksen.

"Downtown Houston just flooded all around." writes Christian Tycksen (@ctycksen) on Instagram.

Tycksen took the photos Sunday morning after hours of rain in the area. (Photo: Christian Tycksen)

UPDATES: Flash flood emergency in Harris County

