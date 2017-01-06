PHOTOS: Share Your Snow Pics! #WLTX

(Photo: Thinkstock)

(WLTX) - As we go throughout the day Saturday, we know some of you will have snow pics to share--and we want to see them!

We'll have a running photogallery with all of your images that we'll post here.

Here are all the ways you can send us your images. And oh yes! We'd love to see your videos to!

Facebook:

An easy want to get an image to us is by going to the WLTX Facebook page. Once there, you can send us a message or put it in our visitors post section.

Twitter:

Tweet at us your snow pictures to @WLTX, and be sure to use the hashtag #WLTX to let us know it's out there!

Video:

A good place to upload video is on our Your Take page. That's also available on our app.

And if you're looking to stay up-to-date, we've got you covered.

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps or signing up for our text alerts.

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page