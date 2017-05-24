PHOTOS: Tornado Damage in the Midlands

Damage in Saluda County caused by an apparent tornado on May 24, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - There were two radar-confirmed tornadoes in the Midlands Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Services.

The twisters struck in Saluda and Newberry Counties. The worst of the damage appears to be near the town of Pomaria, where several homes were damage.

Here are the images that we have collected so far which shows some of the damage that occurred.

PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Midlands

