It Will be WELL Below Freezing in the Morning

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The snow is gone--now comes the deep-freeze.

The Midlands was spared from the major effects of the Southeast winter storm, but we'll have to deal with what may turn out to be the coldest temperatures of the year over the coming days.

We're calling for a low of 19 degrees early Sunday morning, but there are some areas that could see a few degrees lower than that. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw and Lee Counties for overnight. That's because when you factor in the wind, it may feel like just 2 degrees in some of those areas.

For the rest of the area, forecasters say people should be wary of a few isolated ice patches that may form from the leftover rain from Saturday. Those problems will be here and there, however, and for the most part, roads will be good.

The high Sunday will be 39.

Things won't any better on Monday, with a low of 18, but it will get up to 40 by the afternoon. On Tuesday, we'll have another cold start with a low of 23, before warming up into the lower 50s.

And here's something to look forward to while you're shivering: by Friday, we expect to see a high of 70 degrees.

