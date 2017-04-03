Possible Tornado Causes Damage in the Midlands

Calhoun County, SC (WLTX) - A possible tornado touched down in Calhoun County Monday afternoon, downing trees and powerlines and causing some damage to structures.

The National Weather Service's doppler radar site picked up a signature that appeared to show rotation in a storm cell that moved through the area around 5:10 p.m. News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy says of all the storms that moved into the area, that one had the greatest likelihood of producing a tornado.

Most of the damage was outside of the town of St. Matthews, where power lines were and trees were snapped in half. What appeared to be a barn or hangar had its roof torn off, and there was damage to at least one other building.

No injuries were reported.

National Weather Service investigators will survey the damage Tuesday to determine if it was a tornado. Those findings likely won't be ready until later in the day.

PHOTOS: Possible Tornado Damage in the Midlands





