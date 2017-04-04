Possible Tornado Destroys Parts of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties

(WLTX) -- It is reported by the National Weather Service that a possible F2 tornado ripped through parts of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties Monday.

After an assessment, Sykes Road near Bellevue and Moss Drive is where damages are the worst. Telephone poles and hardwood trees snapped from an estimated 115-220 mph winds.

There are no reported injuries. This is preliminary information. We will continue to update you as details become available.

PHOTOS: Possible Tornado Damage in the Midlands





© 2017 WLTX-TV