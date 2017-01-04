Possible Wintry Weather Still Likely for Saturday

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Midlands remains at risk for the possibility of weather weather Saturday across the entire area.

Right now, there hasn't been a significant amount of change in our thinking over the last day. We still expect the rain to begin Friday, and some very cold air to push into the area late Friday and Saturday morning.

Here's are some of the key things that will determine what we get: how fast does the cold air move in, and how much moisture is still falling across the Midlands when it does? Right now, even with the best computer modeling available, that's a question we really can't answer at this point.

We're seeing a lot of variation in the computer models, and it's one of the reasons you haven't seen News19 put out graphics that show projected snowfall totals. Right now, we just don't have confidence enough in those images because they keep changing so frequently. Some of the models are being much more aggressive, while others are showing nearly nothing for the day. There's just a difference of opinion.

So for right now, here's what we think, based on looking at the range of possibilities. Overnight Friday into Saturday, the rain will change over into a wintry mix. Some areas may still see rain, others may see sleet, snow, or freezing rain.

"It may snow, it may be sleet, and it may not be that much, and we still don't know if it will accumulate," says News19 Meteorologist Efren Afante.

By later in the morning, it's possible snow could come. But all precipitation--whatever form it comes in--will be gone by the early afternoon, and we'll see a major clearing. Behind it, however, will be even colder air, with temperatures in the low 20s Sunday morning and either the low 20s or even upper teens to start the day Monday.

Obviously, the forecast is expected to change as we get closer to Saturday, and we'll have more confidence in the models. We also expect to get new data late Wednesday from another in-house computer model that may give us some more insight.

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps or signing up for our text alerts.

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

Sign Up for WLTX Text Alerts: Text Alert Signup Page