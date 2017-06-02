Watch a Very Texas Way of Putting Out a Car Fire

A car caught fire in northwest Dallas near Bane Machinery. That's when someone saved the day with a wheel loader and a whole lot of water! Watch the video from WFAA Facebook friend. Gina S.

As flooding rains poured down across North Texas on Friday many people grabbed their phones to capture the mess. One video stood out.



A car caught fire in northwest Dallas near Bane Machinery. That's when someone saved the day with a wheel loader and a whole lot of water! Watch the video from WFAA Facebook friend. Gina S. Gotta love Texas!



On your mobile device? Click here to watch the video.









© 2017 WFAA-TV