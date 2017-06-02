WLTX
Watch a Very Texas Way of Putting Out a Car Fire

During flooding in Dallas on Friday a car caught fire near Bane Machinery. That's when someone saved the day with a wheel loader and a whole lot of water! Video: Gina S.

Jeff Anastasio, WFAA 10:38 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

As flooding rains poured down across North Texas on Friday many people grabbed their phones to capture the mess.  One video stood out.

A car caught fire in northwest Dallas near Bane Machinery.  That's when someone saved the day with a wheel loader and a whole lot of water!  Watch the video from WFAA Facebook friend. Gina S.   Gotta love Texas!

